Police and council target crime and clean-up Doncaster village in one day blitz
Police and council teams joined forces for a one-day blitz to target crime, anti-social behaviour and mess in a Doncaster village.
Officers from Doncaster West Neighbourhood Policing Team linked up with Doncaster Council’s communities team, Street Scene, enforcement, environmental health and St Leger Homes teams to tackle a range of issues in Highfields.
The day of action included high visibility foot patrols with crime advice leaflets being handed out to all residents with relevant contact numbers.
Officers also attended the local primary school to discuss safety and antisocial behaviour while PCSOs were out with the speed gun on nearby Great North Road.
More than 300 vehicles were checked in the 50mph zone – and four were identified as being over the limit, traveling between 57-60 mph who will be dealt with.
A pop up engagement stall was held at the local boxing club while Doncaster Council carried out street cleansing, litter picking, dog fouling stenciling, graffiti removal and grounds maintenance.