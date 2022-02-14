Police and council join forces to tackle hate crime in Doncaster schools

Officers from Doncaster East Neighbourhood Police Team are keen to deliver messages to students across the town and began the campaign by speaking to students at Campsmount Academy in Norton.

A spokesman said: “Lessons were conducted with year nine students on the subject of hate crime.

"Students attended a fifty minute lesson.”

Students were given details of awareness of hate crime and the different forms it can take, information on how to report a hate crime and the consequences for the victim, offender and the wider community.

Students were encouraged to give their ideas and opinions on the subject.

Doncaster East NPT are keen to deliver this to other schools, colleges or academies in the area.