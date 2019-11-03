'Please do not drive tired,' warn police after driver has 'lucky' escape during crash on Doncaster stretch of motorway

This was the scene on the M18 yesterday afternoon, following a one-car collision. Picture: South Yorkshire Police

The collision took place on the M18 Northbound between junctions one and two in Doncaster at around 3.30pm, and led to delays for motorists travelling in the area.

Posting on Twitter, South Yorkshire Police’s Operational Support said the driver of the vehicle had been ‘very lucky indeed’.

A spokesman said: “If you encountered some disruption on the M18 yesterday around 1530hrs this is why.

“Single vehicle RTC (road traffic collision), amazingly no injuries!

“Please, do not drive tired. The driver took a break and had a coffee yet this still happened.