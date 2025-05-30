Plea to find stolen motorbike after raiders smash into Doncaster garage

A plea has been launched to find a motorbike stolen in Doncaster after raiders smashed their way into the garage where it was being stored.

The red Honda CB 125F was stolen from a house in Levet Road, Cantley.

A Facebook appeal said: “We are appealing for information regarding the theft. If you live in the area, please can you check your CCTV.

“If you have any information that can help the owner of this vehicle please call 101 or 999 if you have eyes on it.”

The bike has the registration: YD24 DJH and the last five digits of its VIN are 01632

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “At 4.50am on 13 May we received reports of a theft in Levet Road, Doncaster.

It is reported that an unknown suspect broke the lock to a garage and stole a motorbike.

“Following enquiries by officers the investigation has been filed pending further investigative opportunities becoming available.”