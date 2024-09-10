Plea after pride and joy motorbike stolen in garage raid near Doncaster

A plea has been issued after a pride and joy motorbike was stolen from a garage near Doncaster.

The bike was taken from a garage at around 9.30pm to 9.45pm last night and the rider’s wife, Ange Mann posted: “My husband's bike has been stolen out of our garage.

“We believe it’s been taken and put into a white Transit van in Thrybergh.

"The police have been contacted and are out looking, but if anyone has any CCTV or door cameras around Doncaster Road Thrybergh going out towards Conisbrough for either a white Transit van around 9.30pm or his bike please let me know.”

You can contact her via Facebook HERE

Alternatively, you can contact South Yorkshire Police with information on 101.

You can also contact UK independent charity CrimeStoppers through their dedicaed call centre on 0800 555 111 where you can report information in confidence and without having to leave your details.