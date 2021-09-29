Players devastated as basketball club's minibus is stolen in Doncaster

Thieves broke into a garage in Doncaster overnight on Monday and stole the silver Ford minibus belonging to the Sheffield Hatters Basketball Club.

In a social media post, the club said: “Hatters’ mini bus has been stolen overnight from the garage at Doncaster."

The minibus was purchased with money raised by the club and is used by seven different basketball teams.

The club is now asking for anyone with information to contact South Yorkshire Police in a bid to recover the vehicle. It is not clear which part of Doncaster the bus was taken from.

A spokesperson for the club said: “This is a real blow to the club, as we raised money for the minibus just a couple of years ago.

"We have seven teams that benefit from this bus.

“It is such a shame as we have just got the Women’s British Basketball League team back in action having hosted the launch weekend in Sheffield and getting through to the WBBL Cup Semi-finals.”

Anyone who has seen the bus or has information regarding its whereabouts is asked to call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident 2962892021.

Alternatively, you can report information anonymously to independent charity Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

The registration for the minibus is YP16 XKS.