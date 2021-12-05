PICTURED: Doncaster dad and daughter lied to cops to cover up serious road smash

Craig and Nicole Steward have both been sentenced for perverting the course of justice after lying to offcers about the crash in Selby in 2019.

The dad, from Thorne, was driving home from York in his Vauxhall Corsa van on the A63 Selby Bypass when he tried to overtake a black Hyundai Tucson at the Wishing Well roundabout with the A1041 in Selby.

A spokesman for North Yorkshire Police said: "Both vehicles were travelling along the A63 from Barlby in the direction of Brayton. As the Hyundai entered the roundabout, Steward tried to overtake it.

Craig and Nicole Steward both lied to police to cover up a serious road smash which injured an elderly couple.

"The Corsa van struck the rear drivers’ side corner of the Hyundai, forcing it off the road and into a signpost on the traffic island at the top of the A1041, causing the occupants of the Hyundai, a husband and wife in their mid-seventies, to sustain spinal injuries.

"Steward drove off, making no attempt to stop, check on the welfare of the occupants of the Hyundai, or leave his details. He drove to his daughters’ house in Thorne where he parked the van - and both of them then told police they had no idea what had happened.

Craig Steward, 47, was also sentenced for two offences of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and was given a total of 34 months in prison.

A police spokesman said: "The van was identified from information given by witnesses at the scene. Police officers attended Craig Steward’s address. He failed a screening breath test and was arrested.

"When interviewed he denied any involvement in the collision and stated that his van must have been stolen."

On appearing at York Crown Court last week, he finally admitted his guilt and pleaded guilty to perverting the course of justice and two offences of causing serious injury by dangerous driving. He has also been charged with driving without a license, without insurance and for drink driving but these remain on file.