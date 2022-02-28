1. Klevis Xhelaj

Police officers in Sheffield are appealing for help to trace wanted man, Klevis Xhelaj. The 28-year-old is wanted in connection with stalking and harassment offences between 11 June and 20 September last year. Officers have been carrying out extensive enquiries and are now asking for the public’s help to try and locate him. He is described as being of stocky build, with dark brown hair, stubble, tattoos on his chest and having an Albanian accent. He is believed to be in Doncaster but has links to Dagenham, Croyden, London and Sheffield.

Photo: SYP