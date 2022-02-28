Their photographs have been released by officers investigating offences, in the hope that they are recognised and can be tracked down.
If you recognise anyone in the images, please contact South Yorkshire Police on 101.
1. Klevis Xhelaj
Police officers in Sheffield are appealing for help to trace wanted man, Klevis Xhelaj.
The 28-year-old is wanted in connection with stalking and harassment offences between 11 June and 20 September last year.
Officers have been carrying out extensive enquiries and are now asking for the public’s help to try and locate him.
He is described as being of stocky build, with dark brown hair, stubble, tattoos on his chest and having an Albanian accent. He is believed to be in Doncaster but has links to Dagenham, Croyden, London and Sheffield.
Photo: SYP
2. Ahmed Farrah
Detectives investigating the murder of 21-year-old Kavan Brissett in Sheffield are for help to find Ahmed Farrah, who is also known as Reggie.
Kavan was stabbed to death in Upperthorpe in 2018.
Wanted man Farrah is believed to have been injured in the same incident. You can also speak to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111. Please quote incident number 827 of 14 August 2018 when passing on information.
Photo: SYP
3. Jamie Bermingham
Detectives in Doncaster are urging the public to share any information which might help them locate wanted man Jamie Bermingham.
Bermingham, 40, is wanted in connection with Class A drugs offences.
The offences are reported to have taken place between 30 March and 28 May last year.
Bermingham has links with the Edlington area and is described as being slim with brown receding hair. Alternatively, you can stay completely anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers via their website Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling their UK Contact Centre on 0800 555 111.
Photo: .
4. Sonny Ibe
Police in Sheffield are asking for your help to find wanted man Sonny Ibe.
Ibe, 56, is wanted in connection to several fraud incidents in the Fulwood area.
It is reported that between December 2018 and January 2019, a number of fraudulent transactions were made from an 85-year-old woman’s bank account, amounting to a total of more than £8,000.
Ibe is believed to have links to the West Midlands.
He is black, bald and it is believed he regularly wears glasses.
Photo: .