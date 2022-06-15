2. John Eric Wells

Officers in South Yorkshire Police's Major Crime team are asking for your help to find wanted man John Eric Wells. Wells is also believed to go by the names Howard Walmsley and Howard Hemmings. The 61-year-old, who is originally from South Yorkshire, is wanted in connection with three high value romance frauds, during which three victims lost money totalling more than £400,000. The offences are reported to have taken place from September 2014 onwards. The victims lived in locations across the UK including Doncaster, Sussex and London. Police would like to hear from anyone who has seen or spoken to Wells recently, or has information which may help officers with their enquiries. It is possible Wells is currently living outside the UK. If you see him, or you have any information which may help, please call South Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting investigation number A54532/17.

Photo: SYP