These people are currently wanted by the police.
If you recognise anyone in the images, please contact South Yorkshire Police.
Please note the information and pictures contained here have been supplied by South Yorkshire Police.
1. Klevis Xhelaj
Police officers in Sheffield are appealing for your help to trace wanted man, Klevis Xhelaj.
The 28-year-old is wanted in connection with stalking and harassment offences between 11 June and 20 September this year.
Officers have been carrying out extensive enquiries and are now asking for the public’s help to try and locate him.
He is described as being of stocky build, with dark brown hair, stubble, tattoos on his chest and an Albanian accent. He is believed to be in Doncaster but has links to Dagenham, Croyden, London and Sheffield.
Have you seen him? If you can assist with enquiries, please report any information by using live chat through our website or calling 101. The investigation number 571 of 11 June.
Photo: SYP
2. Tyren Smith
Police in Sheffield are asking for your help to find wanted man Tyren Smith.
Smith, 18, is wanted in connection with several reported vehicle crimes committed in Sheffield and Barnsley between April and August this year.
Smith is described as white, approximately 6ft tall, of slim build, with short, straight brown hair.
He is known to frequent the Arbourthorne area of Sheffield and is believed to be moving around the local area.
If you have seen Smith, or know where he is, please contact us on 101 quoting incident number 208 of 3 August 2022. You can also provide information via webchat or our online portal here: smartcontact.southyorkshire.police.uk/
You can give information anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers via their website – www.crimestoppers-uk.org – or by calling their UK Contact Centre on 0800 555 111.
Photo: SYP
3. John Eric Wells
Officers in South Yorkshire Police's Major Crime team are asking for your help to find wanted man John Eric Wells.
Wells is also believed to go by the names Howard Walmsley and Howard Hemmings.
The 61-year-old, who is originally from South Yorkshire, is wanted in connection with three high value romance frauds, during which three victims lost money totalling more than £400,000.
The offences are reported to have taken place from September 2014 onwards. The victims lived in locations across the UK including Doncaster, Sussex and London.
Police would like to hear from anyone who has seen or spoken to Wells recently, or has information which may help officers with their enquiries. It is possible Wells is currently living outside the UK.
If you see him, or you have any information which may help, please call South Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting investigation number A54532/17.
Photo: SYP
4. Ahmed Farrah
Detectives investigating the murder of 21-year-old Kavan Brissett in Sheffield believe Ahmed Farrah could hold vital information.
Farrah, who is also known as Reggie, is believed to have been involved in the same incident in which Kavan was stabbed. He turned up at hospital with injuries on the same night.
If you see Farrah, call 999.
Photo: SYP