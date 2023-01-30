Phone theft gang 'arrested' after spate of stolen mobiles in Doncaster bar

The men were said to have been held with 15 phones in their possession after police reportedly swooped in Doncaster city centre on Saturday night.

Details of the incident were shared by Lazarus Court venue Rock A Hula Tiki Bar on the venue’s Facebook page, along with CCTV footage of the incident.

A spokesman said: “So last night, we had around six phones go missing in Tiki and we want to assure all our customers when things like this happen we want to do the most we can to help you and other members of the public at risk.

The gang were caught on camera in Doncaster's Rock a Hula Tiki Bar.

"We do have notices up all over the bar to take care with your personal possessions particularly in crowded spaces but it’s people like this you need to watch out for - a huge sign is someone carrying their coat over their arm when looking suspicious in the middle of the dance floor.

"After following these men through the bar on our cameras, we were able to share the footage with the local authorities and other licensees in town and thankfully these men were stopped by the door staff at Flares and were arrested.

"These men were actually not from Doncaster and had up to 15 phones in their car wrapped in foil ready to be taken and sold for parts.

"Most of these phones were returned to there owners last night but if yours went missing and you didn’t get it back, please contact Doncaster Police and ask if it’s been handed in.

“We just want to remind all of the customers of Doncaster city centre to stay safe and look after yourself whilst enjoying your nights out.”

We have contacted South Yorkshire Police for further details about the incident.

