Phillip Hartley: Crown Court trial for Doncaster race attack pushed back again

Hartley, 39, was due to face Sheffield Crown Court yesterday after pleading not guilty to a racially aggravated assault in the town centre in October 2020.

Hartley, formerly of Christ Church Road but who had recently moved to a new address in Mexborough, faces a charge of causing harassment, alarm or distress, using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour causing another person harassment, alarm or distress.

The offence, which is alleged to have taken place at the Masons Arms at the Market Place in Doncaster town centre on October 20, 2020 was racially aggravated, the charge said.

Phillip Anthony Hartley will now stand trial next month.

The trial was originally due to take place in March, then this week but will now start on July 11.