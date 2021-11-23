'Petrified' mum fears future burglary after Doncaster house 'marked up' with paint

The mum says white paint was left on the side of her home in Wheatley last night – and she assumes the marking is so thieves can ‘come back later on.’

Police say they are investigating the incident as well as reports of suspicious behaviour in the area yesterday.

Writing on Facebook, the woman posted: “Just making everyone aware - had this bloke knock on my door earlier asking if my partner was in.

The woman says her home has been marked up with paint.

"I said ‘no’

"Ten minutes after the knock, my camera had gone off but didn’t quite catch anyone – it just went off so I assumed it was at the side of house but was so scared to go out and check with me being on my own with my kids.

"Called partner to come from work and uncle to come. Uncle checked side of house and someone has painted side of my house, I’m assuming to come back later on.

"Police are aware and got most of the paint off. So petrified – can people share police are assuming he’s doing it to other houses too.”

South Yorkshire Police confirmed an investigation has been launched.

A spokesman said: “"We received a call yesterday at 7.22pm for reports of criminal damage and suspicious behaviour on Lichfield Road in Wheatley.

"The caller reported white paint being painted on the side of their property.