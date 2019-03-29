Pervert jailed for sexually assaulting a child in Doncaster 

A sick pervert has been jailed for a sexually assaulting a child in Doncaster.

Desmond Bowers, aged 41, was found guilty of one count of sexual assault on a child and jailed for six years at Sheffield Crown Court yesterday.

Desmond Bowers has been jailed.

In addition to his prison term, the Derby man was given a lifetime restraining order against his victim and their family, and will be on the sex offenders register for life.

An investigation was launched into Bowers in November 2015 following a report to the police about his behaviour. The initial disclosure from his victim led to a four-year police operation.

South Yorkshire Police said the offence took place in Doncaster.

After the hearing, PC Adam Frost said: “The victim involved in this matter has shown immense courage throughout this investigation and their strength has been commendable for a person of their age.

“After a four-year investigation, I hope that the court result will bring some closure to the victim and their family.”

If you have any concerns relating to sexual offences, you can call police on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.