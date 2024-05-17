People urged to use Doncaster knife amnesty bins and keep blades off the streets

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

People in Doncaster are being urged to dump their knives in amnesty bins to keep blades off the city’s streets.

South Yorkshire Police has a number of safe and anonymous places for members of the public to hand over knives.

As part of Operation Sceptre, a nationwide clampdown on knife crime, the force are again sharing the locations of knife bins which are located all across South Yorkshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A force spokesman said: “These amnesty bins are in place all year round and are there to provide you with a safe and anonymous place where you can drop off dangerous or unwanted knives and blades.”

People in Doncaster are being urged to dump their knives.

Detective Superintendent David Cowley, force lead for violent crime, said: "There are no consequences if weapons are disposed of using one of these bins - I think that's really important to get across.

"We frequently empty these bins and some of the knives we are recovering are alarming, but it is reassuring that these bins are being used and these horrific weapons are being taken off the streets."

You can find these amnesty bins in one of these locations:

Junction of Warmsworth Road/Anelay Road, Balby, Doncaster

Junction of Broxholme Lane/Highfield Road/Netherhall Road, Doncaster city centre

Eastwood Lane, Rotherham town centre

The Crofts, Rotherham town centre

Wolseley Road, Sharrow, Sheffield

Birley Moor Road, Frencheville, Sheffield

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Devonshire Green (off Fitzwilliam Street), Sheffield city centre

Churchfield Police Station, Barnsley