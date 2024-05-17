People urged to use Doncaster knife amnesty bins and keep blades off the streets
and live on Freeview channel 276
South Yorkshire Police has a number of safe and anonymous places for members of the public to hand over knives.
As part of Operation Sceptre, a nationwide clampdown on knife crime, the force are again sharing the locations of knife bins which are located all across South Yorkshire.
A force spokesman said: “These amnesty bins are in place all year round and are there to provide you with a safe and anonymous place where you can drop off dangerous or unwanted knives and blades.”
Detective Superintendent David Cowley, force lead for violent crime, said: "There are no consequences if weapons are disposed of using one of these bins - I think that's really important to get across.
"We frequently empty these bins and some of the knives we are recovering are alarming, but it is reassuring that these bins are being used and these horrific weapons are being taken off the streets."
You can find these amnesty bins in one of these locations:
Junction of Warmsworth Road/Anelay Road, Balby, Doncaster
Junction of Broxholme Lane/Highfield Road/Netherhall Road, Doncaster city centre
Eastwood Lane, Rotherham town centre
The Crofts, Rotherham town centre
Wolseley Road, Sharrow, Sheffield
Birley Moor Road, Frencheville, Sheffield
Devonshire Green (off Fitzwilliam Street), Sheffield city centre
Churchfield Police Station, Barnsley
You can report knife crime in Doncaster and across South Yorkshire to police on 101, 999 in an emergency or CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.