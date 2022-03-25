People moan about Facebook bans during chance to quiz Doncaster top cop

Inspector Mark Payling of Doncaster Police regularly uses social media to answer residents questions and to deal with issues raised.

But in his latest question and answer session, he found himself dealing with several disgruntled residents complaining they had been kicked off South Yorkshire Police Facebook pages.

One member of the public wrote: “Any idea why South Yorkshire Police have banned me from seeing their Facebook page?

Inspector Mark Payling was answering queries from residents on Facebook.

"As a member of the public and taxpayer surely I have the right to see what dangers are in my community? And I have no idea what I did wrong to boot.”

The sentiments were backed up by another who posted: “Inspector, your colleague at Doncaster East has stopped me posting on his/her/their page.

"Just because I said he/she they've got no humour and smiles first thing in the morning to get it over with. Is she related to anyone in The Kremlin?”

In response to the first query, Insp Payling replied: “I’m sorry I have no idea.”

Other residents took the chance to quiz Insp Payling about issues in the Doncaster Central and South areas including road safety issues and anti-social behaviour.

One called for traffic lights on a pedestrian crossing in Beckett Road to improve safety, while another called for more to be done to combat parking on double yellow lines on Windsor Road, Victorian Crescent and Imperial Crescent in the Town Moor area.

The issue of off road bikes in Cantley Park was also raised and Insp Payling replied: “We can notify our off road bike team who deploy in those areas where they know there are issues.

"If they are working and in the area, they can be deployed. If they are not, they can target the site at the appropriate time when they are available. I know its not ideal but as you may appreciate, they are a resource which is in high demand.”

Issues of anti-social behaviour in the Frenchgate and Interchange areas were also raised, with one resident commenting: “A big thing at the moment is the kids in the bus station causing havoc. I genuinely believe people are more afraid of them then the beggars.”

He replied: “This is something we are working with partners to address and have developed an extensive plan which is being implemented. This includes liaison with local schools, positive interventions and arrests where necessary.”

When asked about more officers on the beat in Doncaster he said: “We have appointed a number of officers over the last two years and just announced a new round of recruiting.

“Unfortunately, the training process does take a long time but I believe we will be seeing more officers on the beat after September this year."

Anyone wanting to report crime or anti-social behaviour in Doncaster should contact 999 in an emergency or 101 if the issue is not urgent.