Pedestrian suffers life-altering injuries after being hit by a car
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
At 6.21pm, officers responded to reports of a road traffic collision at Fitzwilliam Road in Rotherham.
It is reported that a black Mini Paceman travelling along Fitzwilliam Road towards Doncaster was involved in a collision with a pedestrian.
The pedestrian, a 37-year-old man, was taken to hospital with injuries that are believed to be life-altering.
Police are appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time who saw the incident, or who has dashcam or CCTV footage of the incident, to come forward.
If you can help, you can pass information to police online or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 727 of 30 December 2024 when you get in touch. You can also contact them online here: https://orlo.uk/qg6Vq
Please submit any CCTV or any dashcam footage via the police appeal portal here: https://orlo.uk/0aWHz