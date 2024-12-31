Pedestrian suffers life-altering injuries after being hit by a car

By Stephanie Bateman

Senior journalist

Published 31st Dec 2024, 12:36 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Police are investigating a road traffic collision which happened yesterday, Monday December 30.

At 6.21pm, officers responded to reports of a road traffic collision at Fitzwilliam Road in Rotherham.

It is reported that a black Mini Paceman travelling along Fitzwilliam Road towards Doncaster was involved in a collision with a pedestrian.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The pedestrian, a 37-year-old man, was taken to hospital with injuries that are believed to be life-altering.

Pedestrian suffers life-altering injuries after being hit by a car.Pedestrian suffers life-altering injuries after being hit by a car.
Pedestrian suffers life-altering injuries after being hit by a car.

Police are appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time who saw the incident, or who has dashcam or CCTV footage of the incident, to come forward.

If you can help, you can pass information to police online or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 727 of 30 December 2024 when you get in touch. You can also contact them online here: https://orlo.uk/qg6Vq

Please submit any CCTV or any dashcam footage via the police appeal portal here: https://orlo.uk/0aWHz

Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers. Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at https://orlo.uk/WwZDZ

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice