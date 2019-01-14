Passports and driving licences confiscated as Doncaster bouncers crack down on fraudsters

Over the Christmas and New Year period a number of passports and driving licences were confiscated by door supervisors in Doncaster town centre that have been used fraudulently to try to gain entry to pubs and clubs i.e not the person it is issued to.

Please be aware that the door supervisors are very good at spotting this and you will be inconvenienced if your ID is taken as you will not be able to get it back straight away.

Warning about fraudulent use of passports or driving licences

A spokesman said: “ DO NOT let a friend or relation borrow your ID to gain entry to pubs and clubs.

“Most of the pubs/clubs in the town centre now operate Challenge 25, so if you are lucky enough to look under 25 you will be challenged for ID.”