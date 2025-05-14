Panicking rider dumps stolen bike and flees police in Doncaster

A panicked rider dumped their stolen motorbike and fled police in Doncaster.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “We have been receiving numerous reports of off road motorbikes being used in and around the Fiddlers Estate and the warehouses in Armthorpe.

"Doncaster East Neighbourhood Officers have been working hard to tackle this issue, working alongside City of Doncaster Council to identify hot spot locations.

"Officers were patrolling the area when they were met with a motorbike rider coming towards them.

Police recovered the stolen bike after its rider fled.

"In a panic the rider ditched the bike and ran into the industrial estate.

“The bike was recovered and has been identified as a stolen motorbike from Edlington.

The motorbike was stolen in a burglary on May 9.

You can report vehicle crime in Doncaster to South Yorkshire Police on 101 or 999 in an emergency.

Alternatively, you can contact indepdent charity CrimeStoppers through their UK call centre in confidence on 0800 555 111.