Pair charged with shoplifting after police called to Doncaster store
Two people have been charged with shoplifting offences after police swarmed a Doncaster convenience store.
Officers were called to the shop on Beckett Road on Sunday afternoon.
Jamie Andrews, 43, of Millfield Road, is charged with theft from a shop and will appear before Doncaster Magistrates' Court on 29 September.
Kelly Ronan, 36, of Guildford Road, was due to appear before Doncaster Magistrates Court today (September 8) facing the same charge.
Both relate to an incident at the shop on September 7.