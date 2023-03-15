'Over the limit' driver, 67, arrested after car flips onto roof in Doncaster road smash
A 67-year-old man has been arrested by police on suspicion of driving over the drink-drive limit after his car flipped onto its roof in a dramatic Doncaster smash.
By Darren Burke
Published 15th Mar 2023, 13:14 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 15th Mar 2023, 13:15 GMT
South Yorkshire Police were called by colleagues from Yorkshire Ambulance Service just before 7pm on Tuesday to a report of a road traffic collision involving one vehicle on Cantley Manor Avenue.
A spokesman said: “No one was injured. A man, 67, was arrested on suspicion of driving over the prescribed limit. He has been bailed pending further enquiries.”