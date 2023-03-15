News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Hosepipe bans brewing around the UK after a dry winter
-67 minutes ago Oestrogen could be behind arrhythmia in women say researchers
2 hours ago Budget 2023: Martin Lewis gives his verdict
2 hours ago Budget 2023: Living standards to fall by 6% - OBR
2 hours ago Budget 2023: Free childcare for under 5s explained
2 hours ago Key announcements from Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s Spring Budget 2023

'Over the limit' driver, 67, arrested after car flips onto roof in Doncaster road smash

A 67-year-old man has been arrested by police on suspicion of driving over the drink-drive limit after his car flipped onto its roof in a dramatic Doncaster smash.

By Darren Burke
Published 15th Mar 2023, 13:14 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 15th Mar 2023, 13:15 GMT

South Yorkshire Police were called by colleagues from Yorkshire Ambulance Service just before 7pm on Tuesday to a report of a road traffic collision involving one vehicle on Cantley Manor Avenue.

A spokesman said: “No one was injured. A man, 67, was arrested on suspicion of driving over the prescribed limit. He has been bailed pending further enquiries.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The car flipped onto is roof in Cantley Manor Avenue.
The car flipped onto is roof in Cantley Manor Avenue.
The car flipped onto is roof in Cantley Manor Avenue.