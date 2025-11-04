Over £13,000 of drugs seized as three arrested and charged in Doncaster

Three people have been arrested and charged in Doncaster in connection with alleged drug supply offences after over £13,000 worth of drugs were located during two separate incidents.

Officers conducted a stop and search on a 42-year-old man on the St James Estate, resulting in the discovery and seizure of over £150 in cash and multiple brown wraps inside a snappy bag.

A search of the man's home address uncovered further evidence of illegal drug supply with bags of drugs and weighing scales recovered.

The drugs seized included crack cocaine and heroin worth in excess of £10,500.

The man has since been charged with possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and has been remanded in custody ahead of his next court appearance later this month.

A day later, officers from South Yorkshire Police’s dedicated Operation Fortify team executed a warrant in Hexthorpe under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

A 49-year-old man and a 42-year-old woman were arrested at the scene and have since been charged with possession with intent to supply Class A and B drugs.

The property contained approximately £1,000 in cash and around £2,900 worth of heroin, crack cocaine and spice.

Detective Sergeant Rachael Smith said: “The arrests were a combined effort with our City Centre Neighbourhood Policing Team who conducted some great proactive work.

"The money generated from what many think is a simple street deal often goes towards funding wider organised criminal networks and we remain committed to disrupting drug supply at every level.

"I would encourage anyone with relevant information about drug supply, including those who are conducting it, their criminal associations, locations and addresses, to report it to us.

"Your information is extremely valuable in playing in part in identifying those responsible."

You can report drug crime in Doncaster and across South Yorkshire to South Yorkshire Police on 101.

In an emergency, always call 999.

Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact independent charity CrimeStoppers through their dedicated UK call centre on 0800 555 111.

You can pass on information in total confidence without having to leave any of your details.