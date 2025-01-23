Over 250 vehicles checked during speeding campaign in Doncaster villages
Over 250 vehicles were checked during a speeding campaign in Doncaster villages yesterday (Wednesday January 22).
Doncaster North Neighbourhood Policing Team were out in the Adwick and Carcroft Ward areas conducting speed checks.
On Red House Lane, Adwick - they checked 87 were checked and all were being driven legally.
A spokesman said: “Thank you to all of the drivers who do stick to the speed limits and drive safely.
“Details of the vehicles that were caught speeding today will be forwarded to the Safety Camera Partnership for processing.”