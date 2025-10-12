Over 200 road rage incidents reported to South Yorkshire Police.

South Yorkshire Police has responded to hundreds of road rage-related incidents, shocking new figures reveal.

Police data shows 212 were logged between 2020 and 2024, and this year alone has already seen 18 flare-ups.

The figures, released under a Freedom of Information (FOI) request by legal experts at RTA Law, reveal the extent of anger behind the wheel.

Offences ranged from assault to wounding.

Year Road Rage Incidents

2020 31

2021 63

2022 32

2023 38

2024 48

2025 so far 18

Rod Mitchell from RTA Law, who submitted the FOIt, said: “Road rage can escalate quickly and put lives at risk.

“If you’re confronted by an aggressive driver, the safest thing you can do is:"

·Don’t engage – avoid eye contact, hand gestures or shouting back, as even the smallest reaction can fuel their anger and make the situation spiral. Staying neutral helps to de-escalate tension.

·Keep your distance – create space between you and the other driver by slowing down or letting them overtake. The more room you put between your vehicles, the less chance there is of a dangerous confrontation.

·Pull over safely – if the driver continues to harass you, look for a safe and busy location such as a petrol station or supermarket car park to stop. Never pull over in a deserted or isolated area where you could be more vulnerable.

· Call the police – if you feel under threat, dial 999 immediately. Provide details such as the car’s registration number, location, and direction of travel so officers can intervene before anyone gets hurt.

South Yorkshire Police did not wish to comment on these figures.