Over 170 vehicles checked as part of Operation Duxford in Doncaster

As part of Operation Duxford, officers from the newly formed Doncaster North NPT conducted a number of speed watch operations around the area.

By Stephanie Bateman
45 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 18th Jan 2023, 1:47pm

The team checked 90 vehicles on Watch House Lane, Bentley, with five found to be going above the speed limit.

A further 80 vehicles were checked on Jossey Lane, Scawthorpe, with five found to be speeding.

The mobile speed cameras were also out at Melton Road, Sprotbrough, Sheffield Road, Warmsworth, Station Road in Norton and York Road in Scawthorpe, with 14 speeding vehicles dealt with.

Officers in action as part of Operation Duxford