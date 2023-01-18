The team checked 90 vehicles on Watch House Lane, Bentley, with five found to be going above the speed limit.

A further 80 vehicles were checked on Jossey Lane, Scawthorpe, with five found to be speeding.

The mobile speed cameras were also out at Melton Road, Sprotbrough, Sheffield Road, Warmsworth, Station Road in Norton and York Road in Scawthorpe, with 14 speeding vehicles dealt with.