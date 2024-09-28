Over 14,000 shoplifting offences take place in South Yorkshire as levels reach an all-time high.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The levels of shoplifting have reached an all-time high in the UK, and South Yorkshire has seen the same drastic rise in offences.

Over 14,000 shoplifting offences have taken place in South Yorkshire over the past year, yet only around 3800 prosecutions have been made, a new investigation has revealed.

Figures obtained by Personal Injury Claims UK found that South Yorkshire has logged 48,926 shoplifting offences in the area since April 2019, with figures rising dramatically since 2023.

The data comes in light of the news that shoplifting in England and Wales has risen to a new 20-year high after the Office for National Statistics revealed that offences have been up 30 per cent in the previous 12 months.

During this time, retail bosses have accused ministers of allowing shoplifting to effectively become decriminalised, with large disparities between annual offences and resulting prosecutions, as well as a large number of offences not being reported.

From 2019 to 2020, there were 9949 shoplifting offences in South Yorkshire, which was the third-highest total over the past five years.

In 2020/2021, this number dropped to the lowest number of this period, which was 6115 offences.

A year later, this number increased by 1809 offences to 7924, and this was caused by a year of restrictions and lockdowns during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As these restrictions were lifted, the amount of shoplifting offences began to rise again as, in 2022/23, the number increased to 10,588.

Over the past year, the county has experienced a huge increase in the number of shoplifting offences, with the number rising to 14,350 in 2023/24, which is in line with the general increase of offences across the UK.

Despite these record levels of offences, research conducted by The Times suggested that police officers have almost ceased punishing shoplifters.

One of the suggested driving factors behind the increase in shoplifting offences is said to be the cost of living crisis that the UK has experienced over recent years.

Personal Injury Claims UK also obtained figures on how many shoplifting offences led to a charge or summons.

Although the number of offences is on the rise, the number of prosecutions has stayed between the 1500 to 3500 mark, meaning that only around 15-25 per cent of shoplifting offences in South Yorkshire lead to a charge or summons.

In 2019/20, the number of prosecutions stood at 2233 which meant that only 22 per cent of shoplifting offences resulted in a prosecution.

The next two years saw a decrease to 1767 prosecutions, resulting from fewer offences taking place over that period.

Yet as COVID-19 restrictions lifted and the cost-of-living crisis ensued, the number of prosecutions began to increase again, rising to 3821 in 2023/24.

Some retailers, such as the Co-op and John Lewis, have reported record levels of retail crime, with incidents of abuse, violence, and anti-social behaviour accompanying the surge in theft.

The cost to businesses is substantial, with theft losses doubling in the past year to £1.8 billion and an additional £1.2 billion spent on anti-crime measures, which is up from £950m the year before.

