Over 1,000 injuries caused by dangerous dogs in 2024
During 2024, officers carried out 1,797 investigations into dogs causing injury or fear in South Yorkshire. Of those investigations, 1,049 people were injured, some requiring surgery and left with permanent physical and mental scars.
Police are urging communities to take action in 2025 to help create a safer South Yorkshire.
A spokesman said: “We know the majority of dog owners are responsible and want the best for their pet and family, but there is also a minority that poses a great risk to innocent people, including their own families and other dogs.”
Of the investigations, 347 involved children under the age of 15, with 73 being under the age of three-years-old.
Research tells that children are most likely to be bitten by a familiar dog within a home as they are less likely to understand and react to a dog’s behaviour and warning signs.
Leading the work on dangerous dogs, Chief Inspector Emma Cheney said: “Everyone thinks it won’t happen to them, that their dog wouldn’t hurt anyone, but any dog, of any breed has the ability to cause harm.
“We will never know how many bites or injuries owners’ actions have prevented but we are thankful for those who put measures in place; teaching children how to interact with dogs, respect their boundaries, being responsible while out walking, it all makes a difference.”
Police are continuing to see an unprecedented demand on the force, and alongside other forces across the country have no greater funding or resources to respond to these incidents.
Officers have taken a proactive approach to policing communities and reducing risk, but this comes at a cost to the taxpayer and ultimately communities.
Ch Insp Cheney continued: “We are committed to educating dog owners and doing all we can to help them reduce the risk posed by their pets. We are continuing to work alongside the NHS, charities, and delivery companies to reduce injuries, but we need everyone to do their part.”