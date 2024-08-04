Opticians' plea after designer glasses stolen in Doncaster city centre shop raid
Edwards and Walker, which is based in Priory Place, shared CCTV footage on its Facebook page HERE
The raid, which took place at 2.10pm on Wednesday, saw a group of men enter the shop and walk out with specs.
A spokesperson said: “You honestly cannot have anything in this world these days, we had 2-3 men come to our store and take designer glasses from our display unit.
The relevant authorities have been notified but we just wanted to give our local small businesses a head up and to look out for these people.
“If you know or recognise these people please let us know.”
Anyone with information can contact the store on 01302 349193, South Yorkshire Police on 101 or you can contact CrimeStoppers and leave information anonymously on 0800 555 111.