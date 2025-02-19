Opportunists taking advantage of insecure vehicles and removing tools and stealing caravans

By Stephanie Bateman

Senior journalist

Published 19th Feb 2025, 10:11 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
This week, Humberside Police are raising awareness around vehicle theft and their contents, including opportunist tool thefts, and also the theft of caravans/motorhomes.

Across the Isle of Axholme, which borders Doncaster, officers have had a number of incidents involving opportunists taking advantage of insecure vehicles and removing tools from within, taking advantage of vehicles not using steering locks and other security deterrents. There have also been instances of caravans being stolen.

Below are some steps police think are helpful in the prevention of this type of crime, and how you can better safeguard yourself and your property. Some simple yet effective steps you can take include:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Trade workers - ensure you lock your vehicles when on a job and not nearby

Across the Isle of Axholme, there have been a number of incidents involving opportunists taking advantage of insecure vehicles and removing tools from within.Across the Isle of Axholme, there have been a number of incidents involving opportunists taking advantage of insecure vehicles and removing tools from within.
Across the Isle of Axholme, there have been a number of incidents involving opportunists taking advantage of insecure vehicles and removing tools from within.

Don't leave valuables on show

Install a tracker

Use physical security such as steering locks, brake locks, pedal boxes, van door locks, etc.

Install CCTV including ring doorbells and motion detection devices

Consider where you are parking

Consider security marking your items so they can be identified

Remove tools & valuables from your vehicles overnight

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

If parking a caravan up for prolonged periods, look to remove the wheels

These are some of the steps you can take to prevent thieves from targeting your property, and simple steps can assist massively in crime prevention.

A spokesman said: “We ask that you continue to stay vigilant and report suspicious activity, persons, and vehicles to us via the correct channels: 101 / 999 / online submission. Together, we can reduce crime in our area.”

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice