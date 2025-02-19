Opportunists taking advantage of insecure vehicles and removing tools and stealing caravans
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Across the Isle of Axholme, which borders Doncaster, officers have had a number of incidents involving opportunists taking advantage of insecure vehicles and removing tools from within, taking advantage of vehicles not using steering locks and other security deterrents. There have also been instances of caravans being stolen.
Below are some steps police think are helpful in the prevention of this type of crime, and how you can better safeguard yourself and your property. Some simple yet effective steps you can take include:
Trade workers - ensure you lock your vehicles when on a job and not nearby
Don't leave valuables on show
Install a tracker
Use physical security such as steering locks, brake locks, pedal boxes, van door locks, etc.
Install CCTV including ring doorbells and motion detection devices
Consider where you are parking
Consider security marking your items so they can be identified
Remove tools & valuables from your vehicles overnight
If parking a caravan up for prolonged periods, look to remove the wheels
These are some of the steps you can take to prevent thieves from targeting your property, and simple steps can assist massively in crime prevention.
A spokesman said: “We ask that you continue to stay vigilant and report suspicious activity, persons, and vehicles to us via the correct channels: 101 / 999 / online submission. Together, we can reduce crime in our area.”