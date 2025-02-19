Opportunists taking advantage of insecure vehicles and removing tools and stealing caravans

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

This week, Humberside Police are raising awareness around vehicle theft and their contents, including opportunist tool thefts, and also the theft of caravans/motorhomes.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Across the Isle of Axholme, which borders Doncaster, officers have had a number of incidents involving opportunists taking advantage of insecure vehicles and removing tools from within, taking advantage of vehicles not using steering locks and other security deterrents. There have also been instances of caravans being stolen.

Below are some steps police think are helpful in the prevention of this type of crime, and how you can better safeguard yourself and your property. Some simple yet effective steps you can take include:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Trade workers - ensure you lock your vehicles when on a job and not nearby

Across the Isle of Axholme, there have been a number of incidents involving opportunists taking advantage of insecure vehicles and removing tools from within.

Don't leave valuables on show

Install a tracker

Use physical security such as steering locks, brake locks, pedal boxes, van door locks, etc.

Install CCTV including ring doorbells and motion detection devices

Consider where you are parking

Consider security marking your items so they can be identified

Remove tools & valuables from your vehicles overnight

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If parking a caravan up for prolonged periods, look to remove the wheels

These are some of the steps you can take to prevent thieves from targeting your property, and simple steps can assist massively in crime prevention.

A spokesman said: “We ask that you continue to stay vigilant and report suspicious activity, persons, and vehicles to us via the correct channels: 101 / 999 / online submission. Together, we can reduce crime in our area.”