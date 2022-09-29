The man, who is from the town, was detained at an address in Doncaster this morning, September 29, and is now being questioned on suspicion of engaging in sexual activity with a child.

The investigation relates to the alleged abuse of a girl who was just 15 at the time, and is said to have taken place in 2009.

NCA senior investigating officer Philip Marshall said: “Stovewood remains a unique and complex investigation, but our work continues. Our focus is on bringing offenders to justice and supporting the victims.”

He added: “I would re-iterate our appeal that if you believe that you were a victim of child sexual abuse in Rotherham between 1997 and 2013 or have information that might assist our investigations, please speak to us in confidence.”

