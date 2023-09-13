Watch more videos on Shots!

Teams have been out executing warrants and carrying out enforcement activity to target individuals involved in organised crime, and protecting those people who are risk of exploitation at the hands of criminal gangs.

During these days of action officers bolster existing district resources with specialist teams from across the force, as well as resources from partners who the force works with day-in day-out.

Doncaster District Commander, Chief Superintendent Ian Proffitt, said: “Operation Duxford is a targeted day of action to disrupt criminality across Doncaster and engage with our communities. Today we are focussing on organised crime and exploitation.

“Modern slavery and human trafficking continue to be present in our communities, with victims of these crimes often forced to work illegally and against their will. Exploitation of this kind happens in many different sectors and there is no typical victim of slavery – they can be men, women and children of all ages.

“We have already seen some great results across Doncaster, and this work is set to continue throughout the day.

“In addition to enforcement, our officers are out across the city engaging with our communities, providing crime-prevention advise and conducting high-visibility patrols in key areas. If you see our teams out and about today, please come and talk to them. They are there for you.”

