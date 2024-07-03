Operation Dream Alpha - and how it has brought Doncaster drug dealers to justice

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The impact of a long-running and intense operation to tear apart drug networks in Doncaster and bring dealers to justice has resulted in over 40 convictions so far and almost 100 years' worth of prison sentences.

Since May 2023, over 100 people have been arrested on suspicion of supplying drugs in Doncaster, with dozens of warrants executed and illegal substances such as heroin and cocaine seized and destroyed by officers.

Earlier this year, Doncaster South Neighbourhood Policing Team Inspector Adrian Luscombe shared his thoughts on the operation and the "significant" impact it has had on removing drug dealers from his patch.

Now, a new map shows the locations across the whole of Doncaster where this operation, which has been named Operation Dream Alpha, has had an influence.

Over 100 arrests have been made as part of Operation Dream Alpha.

It shows the locations of the criminals convicted as part of this campaign, with more suspected dealers due to appear in courts over the coming weeks and months.

Twelve convicted drug dealers from Balby have been handed prison sentences and punishments in court after being brought to justice through the operation, with the city centre and surrounding areas such as Belle Vue, Wheatley and Hyde Park also seeing an impact.

Insp Luscombe's patch has also seen an impact with criminals in Edlington, Conisbrough, Mexborough and Denaby Main convicted for supplying illegal drugs.

He said: "We knew that drugs were being sold in towns and villages across the south of Doncaster and we knew that a meticulously planned operation was needed to root out the suppliers and stop them from returning to the area.

A geographical map showing the number of convictions in different locations for Operation Dream Alpha.

"I've been doing this job for 20 years and in that time, I've never been involved in a police operation that's had a more significant impact as this one and that is testament to the hard work that has gone into bringing these criminals to justice.

"Every drug deal happening on our streets was funding the activities of organised crime groups (OCGs) so by wiping out the suppliers, you disrupt their operations.

"This creates a vacuum or void which has before been refilled but now we have a new Clear, Hold and Build (CHB) Strategy in place in Edlington to prevent this from happening.

"The Clear phase has been successful and we are moving to the Hold process which has seen us carry out preventative work to stop people, particularly young people, from becoming involved with OCGs."

Doncaster District Commander Chief Superintendent Pete Thorp added: "This operation was brought into force to act on concerns raised by you.

"Members of the public were getting fed up of seeing drug dealers lurking in their areas and I know that teams have worked immensely hard to track people's movements and gather intelligence to put this plan into action.

"This operation has been in place for over two years now and a lot of work has gone on behind the scenes to bring drug dealers in Doncaster to justice.

"So far, over 90 years' worth of prison sentences have been handed out with over 40 people convicted and we know there are more people due to appear before court for their crimes over the course of 2024.

"The results have been impressive and that is thanks to everyone involved in this operation but we will refuse to rest on our laurels as we know there is still so much work to do.

"As we move towards seeing the final prosecutions, we know that this operation has given us a platform to build on and push on from to ensure more suppliers of harmful drugs are brought to justice.

"Our officers are continuing to execute warrants at premises across Doncaster under the Misuse of Drugs Act to root out drugs such as cocaine, heroin and cannabis and bring suppliers before the courts.

"To do this, we need the public's support, help and intelligence. Your information was pivotal in making this operation a success and I would urge anyone with concerns over drug dealing in their area to continue reporting them to us so we can fully investigate."

If you are worried about drug-related crime in your area, or if you think someone may be a victim of drug exploitation, please call 101 or 999 in an emergency.

You can also get in touch via the online reporting portal: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/