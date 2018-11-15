One in 10 turn down offer of help under new £100,000 Doncaster crimebusting project

One in 10 households who have been approached over a new £100,000 crime-busting scheme have rejected the offer, police have revealed.

And over 1,500 more have not responded to the offer at all so far, say officers who are rolling out a new scheme to security-mark property under a scheme called Operation Shield.

Under the scheme, police and council officials have knocked on doors offering to use a marker solution called SmartWater to treat items in the property so that they can trace it if it is stolen.

But officers have been surprised that so many have either turned down the offer or not responded. Police paid £100,000 for the equipment.

If people are out, officers put a card through their door asking them to call to arrange a visit at a time that suits them. But 1,600 have not responded.

This is an Operation entirely funded by the Police to invisibly forensically mark property within peoples homes using a product known as Smart Water, this provides a unique DNA security code to all property householders hold dear, it does not damage property.

Each batch of SmartWater has a unique formula which can be scanned and traced to an individual address.

Second hand shops have been provided with kits to allow them to check items which are presented to them for possible sale.

Officers are going to the properties to mark equipment for them because when similar schemes have run in the past where people have been given the bottle to mark things themselves, many people did not get round to doing it.