'One could barely stand up or speak," say cops after South Yorkshire drink drive arrests
A driver was so over the limit for drink and drugs that he could barely stand up or speak when arrested, South Yorkshire Police has said.
By Darren Burke
Sunday, 3rd April 2022, 9:46 am
Officers from the force's Operational Support unit said that had had a ‘busy night across the force,’ detailing a number of arrests.
A spokesman said: “Four arrests made by our roads policing officers.
“Three for either drink/drug driving - one driver could barely stand up or speak.
“Plus one for a male showing as wanted for breaching a court order.”