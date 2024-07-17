Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

South Yorkshire Police are urging anyone looking for a new pet to join their home to consider rehoming from a reputable rescue centre and avoid buying or rehoming a dog from online or social media.

Officers are continuing to see an increase in incidents of dangerous dogs across South Yorkshire, placing an unprecedented demand on the force.

Following recent incidents, the police are continuing to hear from those harmed that they have recently rehomed or bought a dog from social media.

Officers urge those looking to buy a dog to do so responsibly as rise in dog attacks rises.

While the particular dogs mentioned were not XL Bullies we have since found out that of the dogs seized this year when the legislation changed, 113 were XL Bullys, but all dogs can be dangerous if not trained and nurtured properly.

Chief Inspector Emma Cheney, leading the work on dangerous dogs explains more. She said: “You are more likely to be bitten by a dog in your own home, or a that of a family member or friend.

“Having a dog is a big, life changing decision and as an owner you are responsible for its actions.

“If you’re looking to get a new dog, please consider rehoming from a reputable centre or a genuine seller.”

Sellers online are not always honest about a dog’s history and behaviour and do not have yours or your family’s best interests at heart, which can have devastating, even fatal consequences.

CI Cheney continues: “When rehoming from a centre, the dogs have undergone extensive assessments to understand their characteristics and a decision will have been made based on the dog’s actions and reactions as whether the dog can live with children, including younger ones.

“It may feel like the process of re-homing a dog from a centre takes a longer time, but all aspects are there for you, your family’s safety and providing the best home for the dog.”

When police become involved in an incident of a potentially dangerous dog being gifted, rehomed, or sold on social media, they will carry out a full investigation.

Officers will check the history of any dog that comes to their attention and has been bought off social media. If a dog is found to have been sold on social media or online without an honest description to the new owner, the seller should expect to be contacted by police.

If you are going to purchase a dog off the internet or social media please try and obtain as much information as possible.

If the seller wants to meet in a separate meeting place to the dog’s home, please be wary. It is important to see a dog in its home environment where it feels comfortable and safe to act in a true manner.

Remember to ask questions around the age of children the dog has been in contact with, behaviours it displays when people enter its home, and when out walking.

If you are considering buying a puppy, please ensure you look into reputable breeders.

Nature Watch can provide licensed, checked breeders through their website, as well as advice about becoming a dog owner-Dog Breeding Map Of The UK | Naturewatch Foundation