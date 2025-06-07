Off-road rider, 10, told Doncaster police he didn't think he was doing anything wrong

A boy just 10 years old stopped by police for riding an off-road bike in Doncaster told officers he didn’t think he was doing anything wrong.

Officers from Doncaster North Neighbourhood Policing Team intercepted the youngster at Highfields Lake.

A spokesperson said: “Whenever we attend public meetings, one of the main complaints is always in relation to off road bikes, scooters and quads riding antisocially around the local parks and communities.

“Doncaster North NPT officers have been doing our best to take these vehicles off the streets, and to educate and prosecute the riders where we can.

“As part of an operation with SYP motorcycle and rural crime team, we have stopped a rider on Highfields Lake who was only 10 years of age!

“The rider could not understand the dangers around his action and did not believe he was doing anything wrong.

“Please make sure you know where your children are and what they are doing.

“Riding these bikes is illegal unless you are on a registered track.

“Please do your research rather than being angry at us for doing our jobs when we seize your bike.

“Please continue to report to us where these bikes are being stored via online reporting or 101 as we will follow up all actionable information.”

In an emergency, always phone 999.

You can also contact independent UK charity CrimeStoppers through their call centre on 0800 555 111 where you can report information in confidence without having to leave any of your details.