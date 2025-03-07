Off road bikes and illegal vehicles seized in latest Doncaster police swoop
Officers from Doncaster South Neighbourhood Policing Team have been conducting a variety of operations recently, in partnership with the South Yorkshire Police Off-Road Bike Team and other internal and external partners.
A spokesperson said: “This has seen some positive results, including recovery of various off road bikes and stolen vehicles.
“We are working hard to reduce crime in your communities and increase safety in the process, with off-road bikes in particular being one of our main focuses.
“If you see us out and about on mobile patrols, please come and say hi and we are always happy to receive any information you can give us about things happening within the community.”
The next Community Engagement Meeting is at 6pm on April 17 at the Ivanhoe Centre, Conisbrough.
"Please come and have your say,” the spokesperson added.