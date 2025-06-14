Off duty Doncaster cop steps in to help colleagues arrest burglar

An off-duty Doncaster police officer sprang into action after finishing a late shift to help colleagues arrest a suspect during a burglary in progress at a building site.

Around 11.50pm on Sunday night (8 June), PC Ryan Wilson was on his way home when his attention was drawn to shouting from a compound in Harlington.

After investigating further, he soon spotted on duty officers in attendance and didn't hesitate to step in and assist his colleagues.

PC Wilson, who was recently named Doncaster’s student officer of the year as part of the force district awards for 2025, said: "As soon as I arrived, I identified myself as an off-duty police officer to one of the attending officers and asked whether I could be of assistance.

"I made my way towards the compound, where to my understanding potential suspects were outstanding. I assisted with the containment of the compound, after which I identified a suspect through the gap of the fencing.

"I challenged him, which drew the attention of my colleagues who then assisted in helping detain and arrest him."

A 17-year-old was arrested at the scene on suspicion of being found on an enclosed premises. He has since been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

Chief Inspector for response in Doncaster Louise Kent said: "It's an old cliché that police officers are never off-duty and the actions of PC Wilson serve to emphasise just that.

"When his suspicions were alerted after a long shift, his policing instincts kicked in to help his colleagues, fight crime and ultimately protect the public, resulting in the important arrest of suspect. All of this while not in possession of any of his personal protective equipment.

"He showed outstanding professionalism and teamwork to assist his fellow officers and he deserves to be recognised for his response to this burglary in progress."

You can report crime in Doncaster and across South Yorkshire to South Yorkshire Police on 101 or 999 in an emergency.

Alternatively, you can contact UK independent charity CrimeStoppers through their dedicated call centre to report information in confidence by dialling 0800 555 111.