Number of dangerous dogs seized and killed skyrockets by 325% in South Yorkshire in three years

A new investigation has revealed a staggering increase in the number of dangerous dogs seized by South Yorkshire Police in the last three years and an even bigger rise in the number of canines ‘destroyed’ or euthanised.

Fresh data obtained by Accident Claims Advice show that four times the number of dangerous dogs were put down last year compared with 2022.

The top reasons were that the dog was found to be ‘dangerously out-of-control’ or that the breed was banned, or both.

In 2022, South Yorkshire Police sized 303, rising to 462 the following year and skyrocketed to 817 in 2024 - around the same time as the Government introduced new rules about XL Bully dogs.

Of those, 121 dangerous dogs were euthanised in 2022, rising to 252 in 2023 and hitting a record high of 514 in 2024.

As well as dangerous dogs, the South Yorkshire Force also disclosed it had seized an additional 605 dogs between 2022-2024 for other reasons which included that they were stray dogs or for welfare reasons.

During the time, a further 213 dogs were also euthanised for the same reasons.

Accident Claims Advice solicitor Patrick Mallon, said: “The increase in dog attacks is extremely concerning. Most of the time, our four-legged friends bring us comfort and joy but in these incidents where a dog has become dangerously out-of-control and has caused injury, it is important that victims know there is support available to them.”

In January 2024, the Government implemented new rules about XL Bully dogs following a number of attacks and incidents across the UK.

It is now a legal requirement for all XL Bully dogs within the UK to be kept on a lead and muzzled out in public and owners must have a certificate of exemption.

Solicitor Patrick Mallon, added: “If a dog attack has caused you injury, you can potentially claim compensation for your injuries and other related losses. This includes medical expenses, lost earnings, and the psychological impact of the attack.”

