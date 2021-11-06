Number of bikes stolen from outside Doncaster College
Reports have a been received of a number of bikes having been stolen from outside Doncaster College yesterday.
Mum Abbie Bowman told the Free Press: “My bike has been stolen from Doncaster College today (Friday, November 5) as well as four other bikes.”
She said the incident took place at 11.38am and stolen was an orange and grey LTD Edition Carrera Vendetta with fat wheels and tyres.
She continued: “It's the eighth bike to be stolen in two to three weeks.
"I don't drive so this was my main form of transport for myself and getting my kids to school and stuff.
"Share far and wide so I can get it back please. Police have been notified with serial numbers, pictures and CCTV.”
Another mum, Tracy Lester, said her son’s Carerra bike was also stolen yesterday from the same spot and asked if anyone knows where it is, or has seen it for sale, to get in touch with the police.