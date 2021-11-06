Number of bikes stolen from outside Doncaster College

Reports have a been received of a number of bikes having been stolen from outside Doncaster College yesterday.

By Stephanie Bateman
Saturday, 6th November 2021, 10:27 am

Mum Abbie Bowman told the Free Press: “My bike has been stolen from Doncaster College today (Friday, November 5) as well as four other bikes.”

She said the incident took place at 11.38am and stolen was an orange and grey LTD Edition Carrera Vendetta with fat wheels and tyres.

She continued: “It's the eighth bike to be stolen in two to three weeks.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Abbie's bike which was stolen

Read More

Read More
Man’s head smashed against window in late night assault

"I don't drive so this was my main form of transport for myself and getting my kids to school and stuff.

"Share far and wide so I can get it back please. Police have been notified with serial numbers, pictures and CCTV.”

Another mum, Tracy Lester, said her son’s Carerra bike was also stolen yesterday from the same spot and asked if anyone knows where it is, or has seen it for sale, to get in touch with the police.

Another bike, similar to this, was also taken

In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together. Liam Hoden, editor.

There is CCTV of the theft taking place