Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Neighbourhood officers in Doncaster North have acted on local intelligence to seize a suspected stolen scooter after it was spotted being driven erratically and dangerously through streets and a park in Carcroft.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers recovered the scooter from a garden in Skellow on Monday (7 October) following numerous reports from concerned members of the public about the manner in which it was being ridden.

Sergeant Kelly Ward, of Doncaster North Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: "An initial report came in detailing how the scooter was being ridden through a car park without due care and attention.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Further reports claimed the scooter was being ridden through a park with young children in it by a rider who was performing stunts.

This stolen bike was recovered from woodland in Highfields.

"The information on the report contained a registration number, which allowed us to pin down the colour, make and model and also showed the vehicle was untaxed and had no MOT.

"Further information, including specific details of the rider's helmet, allowed us to paint an intelligence picture of those involved in the anti-social behaviour and has since led to us being able to locate the scooter and seize it.

"We understand just how much of a nuisance off-road bikes and scooters can be, and we recognise the danger they can cause.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We regularly conduct patrols in hotspot areas with the help of our Motorcycle and Rural Crime Team but we need the public to continue reporting any incidents they see so we can tackle this form of anti-social behaviour.

"The specific information supplied to us, which was corroborated in multiple reports, allowed us to get this scooter off the streets and I hope this acts as a clear warning that we will not tolerate this behaviour in our communities.

"We need you to keep telling us where and when off-road bikes and scooters are most prolific, along with descriptions of the riders, including details of their clothing and helmets.

"We also need to hear details about the bikes themselves, including make, colour and size, as well as where they are being stored so we can track these vehicles down and seize them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"You can report information like this to us on 101 or via our website. If you want to report this information anonymously so you won't be identified, please contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."

Officers for the same NPT also recently recovered a suspected stolen motorbike from woods behind Highfields Lake after an outbuilding was broken into last week.

They also assisted the RSPCA with a warrant to rescue a malnourished dog that had been living in squalor, before arresting a man found with suspected Class A drugs on his person, in a separate incident.

If you want to report a crime or give information visit https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/.