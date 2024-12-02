Notorious Doncaster thief who stole from same shop 14 times is jailed

A notorious Doncaster thief who repeatedly targeted the same shop has been jailed – and slapped with a ban on entering the store.

Carl Taylor, who relentlessly targeted the same store and its workers by committing 14 thefts totalling £850, has been jailed and given a Criminal Behaviour Order which bans him from entering the shop.

South Yorkshire Police efficers investigating the crimes of 44-year-old Taylor built up a catalogue of evidence against him after he repeatedly stole from a One Stop shop in the Wheatley area of Doncaster.

CCTV collected by police showed Taylor's crimes in full, leading to his arrest and when he appeared in court he had no choice but to plead guilty to 14 counts of theft.

Taylor also admitted burglary after breaking into a local café and stealing cash from the till as well as theft from a motor vehicle after taking a truck driver's iPads, cash and food stock.

Forensic evidence was able to link Taylor to the raid at the café and the theft from the motor vehicle after blood was found at the scene of the burglary and fingerprints on the side of the truck.

PC Gaafar, who was the officer in charge of this case, said: "Taylor's thoughtless and reckless offending had a devastating impact on his victims.

"He showed absolutely no thought or regard for the damage he was causing to local businesses, residents and workers and I am pleased he has been given an immediate custodial sentence and a CBO."

Taylor, of Great North Road, appeared before Sheffield Crown Court last Tuesday (26 November) where he was sentenced to 18 months in prison and given a three-year CBO.

PC Gaafar added: "CBOs are only given to individuals involved in persistent anti-social behaviour and these are not sought lightly.

"Upon his release from prison, there will be rigorous policing to ensure he adheres to the strict terms of his CBO and I would encourage anyone or any business who sees him breaching it to please contact so we can take appropriate action."

You can report CBO breaches to police on 101 or 999 in an emergency.