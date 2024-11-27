Notorious Doncaster shoplifter back behind bars after breaching One Stop shop ban

A notorious Doncaster shoplifter is back behind bars after breaching a ban which barred her from the city’s One Stop stores.

Sarah Connor was arrested by officers last Saturday (23 November) and charged with six counts of theft which she pleaded guilty to at Doncaster Magistrates' Court on Monday (25 November).

Connor's offending saw her target One Stop stores in Doncaster and take random assortments of expensive items, including tubs of Lurpak butter, Yankee candles and packets of chocolate biscuits.

These thefts were a direct breach of a Criminal Behaviour Order handed to Connor in September, which banned her from entering any One Stop stores in the city, with Connor also admitting three breaches in court on Monday.

Connor has already been in prison twice this year for shoplifting offences, and she is now set to return to jail after being handed a three-month sentence by magistrates.

Doncaster South Neighbourhood Policing Sergeant Chris Rogers said: "Connor has shown absolutely no regard for shop workers or local businesses with her prolific and reckless offending.

"The majority of her crimes were committed in Edlington but she has also been shoplifting in areas around Doncaster city centre.

"All of the offences she committed were caught on CCTV and I'm glad she has been brought to justice for the thefts and the breaches of the order given due to the repeated nature of her offending.

"CBOs are not handed out lightly and I hope this shows our communities that we will not tolerate any breaches of these orders.

"She will likely now spend Christmas behind bars and I hope this stint in prison allows her to think about her crimes and the impact it has on innocent shop workers who should never have to deal with criminals like Connor in the workplace."

Connor remains subject to a CBO which prevents her from entering any One Stop store in Doncaster and the Home Bargains store in Edlington. The order will stay in place until 11 September 2027.

You can report crime in Doncaster to South Yorkshire Police on 101, 999 in an emergency or CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.