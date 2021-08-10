No updates from police on why Doncaster road was cordoned off
Police in Doncaster have not yet revealed why an area of land at the rear of a popular retail park was sealed off for large parts of yesterday.
Tuesday, 10th August 2021, 12:37 pm
A path leading to the Trans Pennine Trail was closed off from Centurion Way, Bentley throughout a large part of yesterday.
A photo from the scene at the rear of the Centurion Retail Park showed the area sealed off wth police tape and a police car guarding the scene.
We are still awating details from South Yorkshire Police.