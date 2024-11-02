No shoplifting offences in Doncaster town after police target prolific offender

By Darren Burke
Published 2nd Nov 2024, 17:00 BST
Police say there were no cases of shoplifting in a Doncaster town after they targeted a prolific offender.

The Doncaster South Neighbourhood Policing Team's “robust and effective approach” to tackling anti-social behaviour resulted in no retail crime offences taking place over the month of September in Conisbrough.

After listening to residents' concerns over anti-social behaviour and shoplifting, officers devised a strategy to tackle the problem.

Doncaster South NPT Inspector Adrian Luscombe, explained: "After recognising an issue with shoplifting in the area, we worked with our Safer Neighbourhood Services team to look at innovative ways of solving this problem and reduce crime in Conisbrough town centre.

Police targeted a prolific offender in Conisbrough.
Police targeted a prolific offender in Conisbrough.

"We monitored the activities of a persistent and repeat offender and collated a hefty amount of evidence which meant we were able to give him a Criminal Behaviour Order upon his release from prison.

"This order banned him from entering one particular store and when he breached this order, he was immediately sent to prison.

"We've made further strides to increase our visibility in the area and carry out plain-clothed operations which has resulted in reduced thefts and incidents of anti-social behaviour.

"We've also been managing street drinkers in the area by issuing them with Community Protection Notices (CPNs) which prevent them from consuming alcohol, using offensive language and being drunk and disorderly in public."

Proactive patrols and operations in the area resorted in the team receiving zero reported thefts in Conisbrough over the course of September.

Insp Luscombe added: "This is incredibly encouraging and shows the impact of working with other teams to solve problems at a local level.

"It is important we continue to manage and combat incidents of anti-social behaviour by targeting prolific offenders and safeguarding vulnerable members of our communities.

"Anti-social behaviour won't be tolerated in Conisbrough and I hope our recent actions emphasise our commitment to tackling the concerns raised by you."

If you are worried about crime or anti-social behaviour in your area, please contact us on 101 or dial 999 in an emergency.

You can also report information to police online via the website: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/.

You can also contact CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.

