'No reports' to police about house full of sex-trafficked women in Doncaster

Unverified claims began circulating yesterday that a woman who raised the alarm was pursued by gun-wielding men.

However, South Yorkshire Police say they have no details of any such incident.

The Free Press was contacted by readers with details of the alleged incident.

Police say they have received no reports about the alleged incident.

The post had the names and details of the sender blanked out and was shared hundreds of times.

It read in full: “Yet another load of chaos in Donny.

"Some bird has rang the police terrified, then locked herself in a police car claiming she’s been sex trafficked.

"The police have gone to the house she claims its happening in and they’ve found another 35 women there.

"Anyway, the lad’s found out she’s gone to police and is driving around Donny looking for her with a gun.