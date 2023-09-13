"No drone zone" in place over Doncaster Racecourse during the course of the St Leger Festival or face prosecution
Police have warned residents that it will be a "no drone zone" over Doncaster Racecourse during the course of the St Leger Festival which starts tomorrow and lasts four days.
Flying a drone over a crowded place is against the law, and this has been reiterated by South Yorkshire Police this evening.
The restriction will be in place over Doncaster Racecourse from 7am tomorrow (Thursday 14 September) to 7pm on Sunday (17 September).
Anyone found to flout this will have the drone seized and may well be prosecuted.