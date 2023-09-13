News you can trust since 1925
"No drone zone" in place over Doncaster Racecourse during the course of the St Leger Festival or face prosecution

Police have warned residents that it will be a "no drone zone" over Doncaster Racecourse during the course of the St Leger Festival which starts tomorrow and lasts four days.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 13th Sep 2023, 20:20 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Sep 2023, 20:21 BST
Flying a drone over a crowded place is against the law, and this has been reiterated by South Yorkshire Police this evening.

The restriction will be in place over Doncaster Racecourse from 7am tomorrow (Thursday 14 September) to 7pm on Sunday (17 September).

Anyone found to flout this will have the drone seized and may well be prosecuted.