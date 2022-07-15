No arrests or injuries say police, as violent Doncaster bar brawl is probed

Officers were called to Nether Hall Road on Wednesday night after violence flared between a group of men at a shisha bar.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "We received a call at 10:38pm on 13 July 2022 for reports of fighting on Nether Hall Road in Doncaster.

"Officers attended the scene and found that those involved in an altercation inside a local bar had left the scene.

Police have been investigating the Doncaster bar brawl.

"No one reported with injuries to officers."

Footage of the incident, widely circulated on social media, shows a number of men brawling at the venue/

The clip shows objects being thrown around as the bar’s owners desperately try to pull down metal shutters as violence flares.