Nine arrests and 20 children safeguarded during successful week long police operation.

Over 20 children in South Yorkshire have been safeguarded as part an operation aimed at safeguarding the most vulnerable people.

The operation led by the Internet Sexual Offences Team (ISOT) has seen multiple departments from across the force work with partner agencies to enforce safeguarding actions on several investigations across all our districts.

Between Monday 9 December and Friday 13 December, 14 investigations were actioned including 11 warrants executed successfully leading to nine arrests for a range of offences, including making and possessing indecent images of children, causing a child to engage in sexual activity and sexual communication with a child.

Detective Inspector Lee Wilson said: “Our main priority is safeguarding children and to ensure this is done in line with the national safeguarding timescales. The weeklong operation has prioritised high risk investigations.

“In the challenging and difficult world of ISOT, the reason we all come to work every day is to keep children safe and to stop sexual offenders.”

The results have meant that 21 children in South Yorkshire who were identified as being at potential risk of sexual harm/offending have been safeguarded.

Across the operation, 91 digital devices were seized and are to be forensically examined by the Digital Forensic Unit for any relevant evidence.

DI Wilson added: “The success of this operation is wholly down to a team effort from across South Yorkshire Police and partners to ensure the safety of the most vulnerable people in our communities.

“Like previous operations, this week of action has been a huge success, producing some fantastic results while also showcasing the terrific multi-departmental work that we are capable of.”