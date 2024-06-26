Newly appointed Doncaster police chief pledges to keep up blitz on crime

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Doncaster’s newly appointed police chief has promised to keep up the clampdown on crime in the city – and has urged members of the public to tell him the issues they want to see police focus on.

Chief Superintendent Pete Thorp has been named the new District Commander for Doncaster and he has vowed to build on the strong connections already forged with local communities and continue the positive steps taken across the city in recent months as he moves into his new role.

Having previously served as Superintendent of Operations in Doncaster, Chief Supt Thorp has taken over from Chief Supt Ian Proffitt, who has moved into a role overseeing Custody and the Criminal Justice Unit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With 20 years of policing experience under his belt and having recently been at the forefront of key operations in Doncaster, Chief Supt Thorp is keen to build on the work of his predecessor and encourage open and honest communication with people across the district.

Chief Supt Peter Thorp is the new District Commander for Doncaster.

"I've been a part of the senior command team here in Doncaster for the past two years and over that time we've made some significant strides in reducing crime,” he said.

"We have seen some real success stories, including Operation Castle, which has driven down burglary rates across the city, as well as our ongoing work in the city centre to combat antisocial behaviour and retail crime.

"We're also continuing to lock up drug dealers, with over 80 years' worth of prison sentences for dozens of Doncaster criminals as part of an ongoing operation spanning more than two years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"So much hard work goes on - both on the frontline and behind the scenes - and I know that every department will continue to strive to deliver the best possible service it can to the people of not just the city, but the wider towns, villages and communities across the borough."

Chief Supt Thorp knows just how important it is to be candid, frank and open in policing.

As he embarks on his new role as District Commander, he is keen to empower people across Doncaster by urging them to let him know about what is happening in their communities and the issues they want police to tackle.

Chief Supt Thorp said: "I am immensely proud of our successes but one thing we will never do as a district is rest on our laurels, and we are aware of some of the challenges that still remain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The only way we can learn about more of these challenges is through you, and that's why it is imperative we maintain a two-way line of communication that is open, honest and accessible.

"I encourage you to continue telling us what is happening in your local areas so that we can provide the most effective policing service across the Doncaster district.